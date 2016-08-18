Woolsey named Rainbow Warriors starting QB for season opener vs Cal

The wait is over. University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich took to Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing redshirt senior Ikaika Woolsey will be the Rainbow Warriors starting quarterback for the season opener against California in Sydney, Australia.
What was a seven QB race at the start of camp turned to four last week, and following Saturday's scrimmage at Aloha Stadium, Woolsey, Aaron Zwahlen and Dru Brown were the three left vying for the job in week three.
Woolsey was the only quarterback with game experience at UH, having started five games, including the final four, last season. As a sophomore in 2014, Woolsey started 12 games under center. In three years, the California native has thrown for 3,589 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for three more.
The Rainbow Warriors face Cal at ANZ Stadium Friday August 26 at 4pm HST on ESPN.
Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.