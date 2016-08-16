QB battle ensues as Rainbow Warriors enter week three

At the start of fall camp, University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich targeted the second weekend of August as the ideal date to name the Rainbow Warriors starting quarterback. The three front-running quarterbacks--Ikaika Woolsey, Aaron Zwahlen and Dru Brown--all had solid outings in Saturday night's scrimmage at Aloha Stadium, but Monday after practice, a starting QB had yet to be named.

"I think the guys are fighting," Rolovich said Monday following practice. "I feel pretty good about Ikaika, Aaron and Dru right now as far as being able to run the offense and execute. We'll get a few more days in and shoot for Wednesday."

That is the new target date. Three days later, UH leaves for Australia. While the top three still battle for the starting job, Ikaika Woolsey insists the wait isn't affecting him.

"I don't think it really matters," said the senior quarterback. "Obviously he's going to make the decision when he's ready. I'm going to come out here and keep doing what I can to perform well and get the guys around me better."

Rolovich described Saturday's scrimmage as 'excellent', but said the team took a step backwards in practice on Monday.

"For some reason we think we've arrived, and that's a problem," the first-year head coach said. "The details weren't there today."

Woolsey agreed with his coach's summation of Monday's practice. Despite the lackluster day, he's pleased with the progress as a whole less than two weeks from the season opener against California.

"I think we're getting there," Woolsey said. "Obviously we're not there yet, but I think in the next couple days we'll get there. We'll start game-planning the next couple days and then guys will have to start locking in, but I think we're almost there."

Kickoff against the Golden Bears at ANZ Stadium in Sydney is August 26th at 4pm HST on ESPN.

