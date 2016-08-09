Week two of UH fall camp begins with quarterback competition narrowed from seven to four

After the first day of fall camp, University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich said his hope was to cut down the quarterback competition after week one. As the Rainbow Warriors began week two of practices, the quarterback rotation was noticeably slimmer.

Senior Ikaika Woolsey, redshirt freshman Aaron Zwahlen, and a pair of junior college transfers in Dru Brown and Cole Brownholtz are the four players splitting reps in hope of winning the starting job.

"Whenever I get my reps I'm going to make the most of them," said Woolsey, who looked sharp Monday morning completing several deep passes. "You have to come out here with that mentality of working and continue to compete."

Zwahlen, who missed some throws and was intercepted once in 7-on-7 drills, was eager for an opportunity to make ammends.

"I have to step it up," said the redshirt freshman. "I think I can always do better. As a team we have that same mentality, we want to get better everyday and all I can do is watch film and learn from my mistakes. We've all made plenty, so it's time to improve and step it up for the first game."

Rolovich said at the beginning of camp that the goal is to have a starter named after the Saturday's scrimmage at Aloha Stadium, a timeline that hasn't changed.

"At this point we're not ready to give one guy all the reps," said Rolovich. "We want to keep developing guys and it's a long season. They need to continue to grow even after the decision is made. I appreciate their approach as a group. They've been pretty good."

The first-year head coach added, "I like our quarterback situation for the years to come."