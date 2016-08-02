Kapolei's Smolka on UFC Fight Night 96 card

Fresh off the third finish in his last four fights, Louis Smolka is back on another UFC card. The flyweight from Kapolei has won his last four bouts and will have a chance to make it five in a row October 1st in Portland, Oregon against Sergio Pettis at UFC Fight Night 96.
Smolka (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is nearing title contention in the 125-pound division and can take another step with a win over Pettis (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC).
The UFC returns to Portland for the first time since August 2009. The fight will air on FS1.
