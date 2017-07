Duke's OceanFest is held each summer in Waikiki in honor of Hawaiian legend Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, who is fondly remembered as the greatest waterman who ever lived. Held at venue sites throughout Waikiki, OceanFest features a variety of ocean sports that were close to Duke's heart, including surfing, paddleboard racing, swimming, volleyball, and more.

2017 Duke's Oceanfest Calendar of Events:

Saturday, August 19:

Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta at Ft. DeRussy Beach

Matson Menehune Surf Fest at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Sunday, August 20:

Matson Menehune Surf Fest at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Monday, August 21:

Duke's Waikiki Longboard & SUP Amateur and Pro/Am at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Tuesday, August 22:

AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Duke's Waikiki Longboard & SUP Amateur and Pro/Am at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Wednesday, August 23:

AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Duke's Waikiki Longboard & SUP Pro/Am at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Thursday, August 24:

Duke Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

AccesSurf Presents Surfing with the Stars Fundraiser at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Going to the Dogs Surfur Competition Presented by Kono's Restaurants at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

ODKF Waterman's Hall of Fame (Tickets Required) at Outrigger Canoe Club

Friday, August 25:

Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Legends Surf Classic at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Waikiki Nights on the Sand - Hawaiian Music & Movie at Duke Kahanamoku Statue

Saturday, August 26:

Duke's Waikiki Ocean Mile Swim at Outrigger Waikiki on the Beach

Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Legends Surf Classic at Kuhio Beach / Queens Surf

Outrigger Hotel & Resorts Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament at Kapiolani / Queens Sand Volleyball Courts

KINE Great Hawaiian Legends Lu'au (Tickets Required) at Waikiki Aquarium

Sunday, August 27:

Duke Kahanamoku Surfboard Waterpolo at Kapahulu Breakwall

Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Adult Beach Volleyball Tournament at Kapiolani / Queens Sand Volleyball Courts

August 19 - 27:

Duke's Oceanfest Expo at Kuhio Beach / Queens Beach

Duke's Oceanfest Merchandise Emporium - Sales / Donation at at Kuhio Beach / Queens Beach

For more information, visit DukesOceanfest.com.

