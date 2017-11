Hokulea docks in Maine

By Erica Barry

MT. DESERT, MAINE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea arrived at Mt. Desert Maine on Saturday morning. This is the last stop for this leg, leg 21, of the voyage.

Hokulea and her crew were greeted with a welcome ceremony from the Wabanaki and members of the Mt. Desert community.

Crew members and the Mt. Desert community had the chance to exchange cultural traditions, and share their thoughts on the historic significance of the connection made between the groups.

After the ceremony, the crew conducted canoe tours for the community. Today, a crew presentation was scheduled at JW Boat Company, which was open to the public.

Tomorrow, a new crew will depart from Honolulu for Mt. Desert -- which will take Hokulea to Canada for the first time in history.

