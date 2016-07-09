UH, Wade finalizing multi-year contract extension

The University of Hawaii and men's head volleyball coach Charlie Wade are in the process of finalizing a multi-year contract extension.

Wade's contract expires at the end of the month, and UH Athletic Director David Matlin said they wanted to extend Wade because UH "values what he has contributed to the program".

In seven years under Wade, the Bows are 107-91, qualifying for the MPSF Tournament five times and the NCAA Tournament once. This past season, Wade became the third head coach in program history to surpass 100 career victories.