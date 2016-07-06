Blessing ceremony kicks off seventh season of 'Hawaii Five-0'

It was a heartwarming reunion as the cast and crew of “Hawaii Five-0” stood side-by-side on the shore of Waikiki Beach amid a light mist, reconvening for the official start of filming of the show’s seventh season.

“I love coming home to Hawaii and having these little sprinkles,” said actor Alex O’Loughlin, who recently returned from a European trip during the show’s off season.

O’Loughlin, who plays Steve McGarrett in the hit CBS series, was among several cast and crew members who arrived Wednesday morning for a traditional Hawaiian blessing at the beach near the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The show’s executive producer, Peter Lenkov, as well as actors Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia also helped mark the start of a brand new season.

“I'm stoked,” Park, who plays Kono, said about starting the new season. “I feel like there's so much we've learned and we have under our belt and I want to make the most of it.”

When asked viewers should expect for the upcoming season, O’Loughlin admitted not having a clue of what’s to come.

“I don't know what Peter has in store for us,” he said. “I'm sure he has all sorts of love and torture and a combination of the both.”

Lenkov added that he tries not to reveal too much to the actors so that they don’t get too ahead of themselves in the story.

“I think they like it that way,” he said. “I think they look forward to reading each script and getting surprised, seeing where their character is going.”

Park, however, said she tries to provide as much input into the storyline and script whenever she can. In this case, she said her main concern was how the show was portraying violence to a family-oriented viewership.

“I love the action, and it's fun and it's extraordinary … but at the same time, there' s a lot of family, so my concern is that what is the message we're portraying and what do we want families to see all the time,” Park said.

Whatever happens, it promises to be another exciting, action-packed season. Although a Sunset on the Beach red carpet premiere date hasn’t been set yet, the show typically begins in late September.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.