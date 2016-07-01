Former BaseBows standout Jeff van Doornum returns to Hawaii to start hitting and conditioning clinic

Jeff van Doornum left the University of Hawaii a two-time first-team All-WAC selection and ranked in top 10 in several program batting records. Now van Doornum returns to Hawaii for the summer hoping to share his knowledge with the youth.

"I miss the islands, the people, the culture, so it allows me to come back and give back to the people that supported me throughout my career," van Doornum said.

The former UH standout will team up with strength and conditioning trainer Eric Cosmos to put on a four and six week hitting, conditioning and nutritional program beginning July 5th at Wai-Kahala.

"What I'm trying to accomplish is to give them my knowledge working with a lot of hitting professionals throughout my career. I was able to gather a lot of information and soak in what people have told me. If you can take a little of what I have to say and customize it with what they've heard from other coaches, it can only help them."

Each participant gets a weekly session of 45-50 minutes of 1-on-1 hitting instruction and 20-30 minutes of intense conditioning. Thirty minute slots, group rates and individual sessions are available. Late afternoon sessions are available upon request.

Contact Jeff via email (Jvandoornum13@gmail.com) or by phone (714-625-6243).