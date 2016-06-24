Former 'Bow Jankovic not selected in NBA Draft, picked up by Miami Heat

Stefan Jankovic was hopeful he would hear his named called Thursday night at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York. The reigning Big West Player of the Year worked out for 12 teams prior to the draft and was told he had second round interest, but 60 picks came and went with no mention of the former University of Hawaii standout.

Friday morning Jankovic told Hawaii News Now he had been picked up by the Miami Heat and placed on their summer league roster. The Heat did not have a selection in the draft.

A six-foot-11 forward, Jankovic averaged 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in his junior season with the Rainbow Warriors. He was ranked 91st on The Draft Express Top 100 prospects list.

The Heat will participate in the NBA Summer League July 2-8 in Orlando and July 8-18 in Las Vegas.

