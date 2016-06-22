Suzuki sets Hawaii MLB RBI mark

Kurt Suzuki became Hawaii's MLB career RBI leader with a career night Tuesday in Minneapolis.
The Baldwin High School product entered the night tied with fellow Maui native Shane Victorino for the most major league runs batted in by a Hawaii-born player with 489.
Suzuki set the new record and then distanced himself with a career-high six RBI game that included two doubles and a two-run home run.
Suzuki is hitting .265 this season with 25 RBI.
