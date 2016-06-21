Shoji brothers, Christenson make USA Olympic volleyball final roster

Hawaii will be well-represented at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by the United States men's indoor volleyball team. Erik and Kawika Shoji, along with Micah Christenson were named to their first Olympic roster Tuesday morning.

The Hawaii trio are among the eight newcomers on the U.S. 12-man roster which returns just two players from the 2008 gold medal team.

“The goal is to make sure we are the best team we can be in Rio,” head coach John Speraw said. “In order for us to achieve our goal, we are going to need one of the greatest collective efforts in USAV history. We don’t have the experience that past teams have had. For us to go through this is going to require all of us to be at our very best.”

The U.S. begins group play August 7th against Canada.

