Jankovic awaits fate on NBA Draft night

The road to the NBA Draft has been a long one for Stefan Jankovic. From Serbia to Canada, the University of Missouri to the University of Hawaii, Jankovic inches closer to draft night on Thursday with one expectation.

"To get picked up by a team," said the reigning Big West Player of the Year. "Drafted, undrafted, post draft, summer league, for draft night I fully expect myself, one way or another, to be on an NBA roster."

Jankovic has been on the NBA workout tour for the last few weeks, getting looks from nearly half the league.

"A lot of interest," Jankovic said of his appeal. "Teams really like the way I look and how I stretch the floor and shoot the ball. I'm confident. I'm just getting positive feedback and good feedback from teams."

The former UH standout admits it has been a bit of a whirlwind bouncing around from city to city working out for 11 teams including the Lakers, Celtics and Knicks.

"At the beginning it was a little stressful, not going to lie. A little nerve-wracking working out for New York in front of Phil Jackson who was talking to me the whole workout. It's pretty crazy."

But the experience also showed Jankovic he can play with any player in the draft.

"In my mind I haven't been outplayed in any workout. I've gone against all ranges of guys from lottery to first round, second round, undrafted. I definitely saw I could play with the best of them."

Jankovic says he's gotten some second round interest. He will find out Thursday when the NBA Draft takes place in New York starting at 1 pm HST.

