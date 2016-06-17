Wong recalled to the St. Louis Cardinals

Kolten Wong made the most of his time in Triple-A, and after just seven games with the Memphis Redbirds, the Hilo native was recalled to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Sent down for hitting .222, Wong hit safely in all seven games in the minor leagues, finishing with a .429 batting average, four home runs and 11 RBI.

"I have a new mentality, to just go out there and playing the game, regardless of what the situation is, how I'm playing or when I'm playing and just have fun," Wong told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Wong started three games in center field for Memphis, the first time he's done that since his freshman year at the University of Hawaii. Getting him reps in the outfield was something Cardinals head coach Mike Matheny wanted to add into the repertoire.

“It's something the organization saw as potential to help him and his versatility,'' Matheny said. “That's kind of what our club's all about right now. Guys who are able to play multiple positions give themselves a chance to help us in ways you might not see as obvious. He's been working hard and swinging the bat well. I think something like this can do nothing but help him and help us.''

Friday night at Busch Stadium is Kolten Wong Hawaiian-print jersey night.

