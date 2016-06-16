Final 16 set for 108th Manoa Cup

After a weather-delayed round of 64 on Tuesday, the sun was out, but the conditions still challenging at Oahu Country Club for the 108th Manoa Cup.

Defending champion Tyler Ota defeated Glenn Niitani 2 and 1 after trailing through 12 holes.

"I kind of expected it from him. He's a player, whether he admits it or not," Ota said of Niitani. "I didn't putt my best, I left a lot out there, and he capitalized on my mistakes. That's how he had the early lead. But luckily enough, I was able to come out on top."

Last year's runner-up Dalen Yamauchi took the lead for good on the back nine and rode a steady finish to a 3 and 2 win over Andy Okita, giving him the confidence to make a run at the trophy this year.

"It just makes you feel like you can win out here, that you're good enough, " said Yamauchi. "But these guys are good. You've got to take it day by day, and by the hole, really."

Matt Ma, who is playing in honor of his brother Marc, was eliminated 2 and 1. The round of 16 continues Thursday.

