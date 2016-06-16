Wright picks up fifth consecutive win

Steven Wright is on a special run right now. The former University of Hawaii All-American won his fifth consecutive start, and eighth of the year, Wednesday.

"There's a lot of confidence by our guys, there's a lot of confidence by all of us when he takes the mound," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "We've developed that trust in him because of his consistency."

Wright made it into the eighth inning for the fifth time in his last six starts and allowed three earned runs while striking out four. In 13 starts this season, the 31-year-old knuckleballer has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of them.

With the fourth most wins (8) and the second-lowest ERA (2.22) in the American League, Wright is not only a virtual lock for the All-Star Game, but beginning to throw his name into the discussion as the starter.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.