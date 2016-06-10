Wong delivers in Triple-A debut

Sent down to the minor leagues on Monday, Kolten Wong put in a performance to make sure the demotion doesn't last long. In his debut for the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, Wong went 3-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

The Hilo native led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot to right field and ended the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off grand slam to hand the Redbirds an 8-5 win.

Wong was hitting .222 for the Cardinals before being optioned to the minors.

