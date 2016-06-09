Spurs guard Patty Mills makes an appearance at UH kids camp

Kids in attendance at the Rainbow Warrior basketball camp were treated to a surprise visit from San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills who spoke to the campers, and took pictures and signed autographs afterward.

"It was really special for me and a great opportunity," said Mills. "To see the smiles on their face as I'm talking to them was really great feedback. That's something that keeps you doing what you're doing with so much passion because you see the effect it has on kids like this."

Mills trip to Hawaii is a stopover on his way home to Australia. The six-year NBA veteran played college basketball at Saint Mary's when UH head coach Eran Ganot was an assistant coach there.

"He's a great player, a great talent, but it starts with how good he is as a person," said Ganot. "You can see that with the way he addresses people and the way he is around kids. That's why he's successful."

Mills echoed similar sentiments about his former coach, who he remains close with to this day.

"He's a genuine person that cares about his players and about his program," said Mills. "I think the University of Hawaii has a great person in him and I think the success is more to come."

Mills will return to Australia prior to representing the country in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Ganot and his staff will hold two more camps over the summer, June 21-24 and August 1-4. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.