Bobby Wood propels USMNT to 4-0 Copa America win

Facing elimination from Copa America, a tournament being hosted by the United States, the U.S. Men's National Team rebounded from a 2-0 loss to Colombia on Friday with a 4-0 win over Costa Rica at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Honolulu native Bobby Wood was the driving force behind the Americans offensive onslaught, scoring a goal and setting up another.

In the opening minutes, Wood was shoved from behind on a cross into the box and drew a penalty kick. Clint Dempsey scored from the spot giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Not long after Jermaine Jones made it 2-0 in the 37th minute, Wood took control of the ball at the edge of the box, turned and fired near-post beating the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in 21 appearances for the USMNT.

Wood was subbed out in the 70th minute for Graham Zusi who scored the Americans fourth goal in the 87th minute.

The USMNT takes on Paraguay in their final game of group play on Saturday in Philadelphia.

