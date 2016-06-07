Women's professional tennis tournament coming to Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Women's professional tennis tournament coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Thirty-two world-ranked women's tennis players will make up the field at the Hawaii Open, the state's largest professional tennis tournament in decades.

Information regarding the tournament will be announced at a Thursday morning press conference featuring Governor David Ige, HTA President and CEO George D. Szigeti and Tournament Director Ben Goldsmith.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly