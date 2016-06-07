Women's professional tennis tournament coming to Hawaii

Thirty-two world-ranked women's tennis players will make up the field at the Hawaii Open, the state's largest professional tennis tournament in decades.
Information regarding the tournament will be announced at a Thursday morning press conference featuring Governor David Ige, HTA President and CEO George D. Szigeti and Tournament Director Ben Goldsmith.
