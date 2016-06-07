Tagovailoa invited to The Opening

Saint Louis quarterback and Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa stole the show at the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles over the weekend. The second-ranked dual threat prospect was widely considered the top quarterback over the three day camp and earned an invite to Nike's The Opening next month.

“He has a legitimate chance to be the MVP of the Elite 11,” said Super Bowl XXXV Champion Trent Dilfer who is one of the coaches at the camp. “We saw him two weeks ago in Oakland (for Nike’s Opening regional) and I challenged him and a few other guys and I told him, ‘Hey, Tua, the way you play the position, even though it looks great, doesn’t translate to the next level. It lacks discipline. It doesn’t benefit the way you move in the pocket — you can’t throw in tight spaces. You have to work on this. I have never seen a kid, since I’ve been doing this, change more in two weeks.”

Joining Tagovailoa at Nike Headquarters next month:

Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama commit

Davis Mills - Stanford commit

Hunter Johnson - Clemson commit

Dylan McCaffrey - Michigan commit

Myles Brennan - LSU commit

Chris Robison - Oklahoma commit

Tommy Devito - Syracuse commit

Sam Ehlinger - Texas commit

Sean Clifford - Penn State commit

Jake Fromm - Georgia commit

Tate Martell - uncommitted

Jack Sears - uncommitted

The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon runs from July 5-10.

