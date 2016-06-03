Former UH AD Ben Jay hired at Academy of Art University

Former University of Hawaii Athletics Director Ben Jay was announced as the new AD at Academy of Art University in San Francisco on Friday.

"I am very excited to join the Academy of Art University team as the new Director of Athletics," Jay said in a release. "I want to thank President Elisa Stephens for entrusting me to lead this unique athletic department of 16 Division II sports and the only art institution in the NCAA. We will focus on five areas in the athletic program: the artist-athlete experience, personnel, facilities, resource acquisition, and communication."

Jay was hired at UH-Manoa in December of 2012 and announced his resignation two years later citing personal reasons. During his tenure, UH student-athletes held a GPA better than 3.0 for two consecutive years, which is higher than the general undergraduate student body. The Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores for all sports teams increased, well above the 930 threshold developed by the NCAA as an early indicator of eventual graduation rates.

More than just academics, Jay said he has high hopes for his new university's athletic teams.

"We want to compete for championships in the PacWest Conference and we will hold ourselves to those standards. I look forward to helping our coaches with what they need to compete for championships."

Jay will see several programs from Hawaii at his new post. Hawaii Pacific University, BYU-Hawaii, Chaminade and UH-Hilo also compete in the PacWest.

Jay's start date is June 22.

