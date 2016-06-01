Maui boy battling cancer becomes honorary FDNY firefighter

A Maui family has just one wish this Christmas. Trucker Dukes' parents are praying for a miracle after doctors diagnosed their 19-month-old son with cancer about two weeks ago.

It was a dream come true for a 3-year-old Maui boy battling brain cancer: On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department welcomed Trucker Dukes as an honorary member of the team.

Trucker flashed a shaka as he and 4-year-old River Laurence, who’s also battling the same type of cancer, were sworn in as firefighters for the day.

In 2014, Trucker was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that attacks the nervous system. He’s now staying at the Ronald McDonald House in New York City while he receives treatment.

Tuesday was truly an honor for Trucker, who looks up to his dad who's a firefighter on Maui.

"He just loves being a firefighter, he thinks he is a firefighter,” Joshua Dukes said.

Trucker first met Capt. James Grismer, who was on call for a minor kitchen fire at the Ronald McDonald House. The two formed a bond, leading to a visit at the fire station.

"I see this little boy walking at me with his eyes aglow and arms outreached, and he jumped right on me and gave me a hug,” Grismer said.

