Former 'Bow Wright tosses another complete game gem

For as good of a start to the season as Steven Wright had, the former Rainbow Warrior has been even better as of late for the Boston Red Sox. Wright tossed a complete game four-hitter against division foe Baltimore on Memorial Day to improve to 5-4 this season.

Wright, who has now thrown a complete game in two of his last three starts, allowed just two earned runs and struck out seven Orioles over a career-high 122 pitch outing.

"To go nine innings against that lineup in this ballpark - an outstanding job," said Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Wright kept the Orioles high-powered offense at bay with a knuckleball that danced all over the strike zone. Baltimore's top five hitters went a combined 0-for-17 at the plate with six strikeouts.

“It was a challenge, he had great stuff today," said Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo. "It never ended up where it started. I don’t know. It’s just a weird feeling, swinging and not even making contact most of the time.”

With three complete games to his name this season, Wright joins Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and Johnny Cueto for the major league lead.

“It’s ridiculous,” Wright chuckled afterwards when hearing that stat. "I definitely sometimes pinch myself, like, 'Man, is this real?'"

