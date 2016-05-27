Rainbow Warriors basketball program lands JUCO transfer

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team added some depth to the front court on Thursday when 6-foot-8 forward Gibson Johnson announced on Twitter his intentions to play at UH over North Carolina State and Utah Valley.

At Salt Lake Community College last season, Johnson averaged 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game helping lead SLCC to a NJCAA National Championship. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is the seventh player in the 'Bows 2016-2017 class. UH has one scholarship still available.

