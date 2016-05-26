Former 'Bow Wright stellar again for the Red Sox

Steven Wright brought his A-game like he has nearly every start of the 2016 season, and the Red Sox finally brought some offensive support for the former Rainbow Warrior All-American.

Coming off a complete game loss to the Royals in which he allowed just three runs, Wright once again gave up three, but this time he got the run support to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Wright struck out seven in seven innings before being pulled with no outs in the top of the eighth. It's the third time in his last four starts that Wright has made it into the eighth inning.

"It’s nice to get deep into the game, save the bullpen a little bit," the 31-year-old knuckleballer said afterwards. "That’s my goal every time. My goal is nine innings. If I don’t get nine innings, I’m a little disappointed, because I want to be able to go out there and pitch as many innings as I can.”

Wright boasts a 2.52 ERA, sixth-best in the American League. His eight quality starts (six-plus innings, three or fewer earned runs) is second-best in the AL.

"He's eating innings, he's pitching quality innings and giving our bullpen a down day most of the time he takes the mound, so a very solid outing by Steven today," Red Sox coach John Farrell said.

