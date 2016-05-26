Former Saint Louis QB Gesser to be inducted into Washington State Hall of Fame

Jason Gesser is one of seven Cougars that will be inducted into the Washington State University Athletic Hall of Fame in September.

Gesser starred at Saint Louis High School, winning two state championships and leading the Crusaders to a 24-0 record in games he started.

The Honolulu native went on to Washington State where he set 15 program records by the time he graduated. Gesser was named the Pac-10 Offensive MVP in 2002 after leading WSU to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. He finished 7th that year in Heisman voting.

The induction ceremony will take place September 16th in Spokane, WA.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.