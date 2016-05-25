UH defensive end Gifford reinstated

University of Hawaii defensive end Ka'aumoana Gifford has been reinstated to the program on a probationary basis. The redshirt sophomore was suspended from team-related activities stemming from an April 12th obstruction arrest after police officers scuffled with UH defensive end Kennedy Tulimasealii, following a dispute with his girlfriend.

Gifford was allowed to attend classes and remain on scholarship during his suspension, and will now have to meet certain guidelines academically and in the community to gain permanent reinstatement prior to training camp.

Gifford appeared in 12 games last season registering 22 tackles.

The Rainbow Warriors open fall camp on July 31.

