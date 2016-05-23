Penn removed from UFC 199 card

BJ Penn's UFC comeback after nearly two years away from the sport will have to wait a little longer. Penn has been removed from the UFC 199 card after being flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a possible violation.

The UFC released the following statement:

"The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed BJ Penn of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation. Penn disclosed the usage of a prohibited method - the use of an IV in excess of 50 ML in a six-hour period - during a March 25, 2016, out-of-competition sample collection. In accordance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, Penn has received a provisional suspension, and has been removed from his scheduled bout against Cole Miller on June 4 in Los Angeles."

Penn released a statement of his own:

“I voluntarily disclosed to USADA that during a non-fight period that I had an IV administered under the care of a doctor. The rule for IV usage had changed since my last fight in the UFC and was unaware of the change and voluntarily disclosed the information to USADA. I had no idea that IV use was banned 365 days a year. At no time in my career in martial arts have I ever doped and anticipate all test results from USADA will come back clean and will be working with the UFC to get the matter cleared up and return to fight as soon as possible."

The UFC Hall of Famer was scheduled to fight Cole Miller after his original opponent, Dennis Siver, pulled out of the fight with an injury. Penn was supposed to fight back in April at UFC 197, but his return was delayed after an investigation was launched into sexual assault allegations against him.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.