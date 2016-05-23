Victorino released by Chicago Cubs

Shane Victorino was released from his minor league contract by the Chicago Cubs organization on Monday.
The 35-year-old Maui native was signed by the Cubs during spring training, but was plagued by a calf injury and a slow start, hitting .233 with Triple-A Iowa.
Victorino, a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, has a .275 batting average with 108 HR and 231 RBI during his 12-year MLB career.
Victorino won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and the Boston Red Sox in 2013.
