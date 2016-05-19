NFL denies report that Pro Bowl's departure from Hawaii is a done deal

How long the Pro Bowl will remain in Hawaii has fueled speculation for some time, but a report from Bloomberg News today, citing three unnamed sources, says the NFL all-star game is headed to Orlando once the league can opt out of its contract with the Hawaii Tourism Authority by May 31.

ESPN later confirmed the report, although the league denies that the Pro Bowl is moving away from Honolulu, where the game has been played for all but two years since 1979.

"No deal is done with any of the interested cities," NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told Hawaii News Now. "Multiple cities have expressed interest in hosting the Pro Bowl, including Honolulu, Houston, Orlando and Sydney, Australia. We do not have a comment on discussions with any of these cities."

When reached for comment, the HTA said it hasn't heard anything from the league regarding a move.

