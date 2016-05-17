Former UH kicker Jason Elam elected to Broncos Ring of Fame

Former University of Hawaii placekicker Jason Elam will be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. The three-time Pro Bowler will enter the exclusive club with John Lynch and Simon Fletcher, becoming the 29th, 30th and 31st members.

Elam, who was drafted in 1993 out of UH, owns the record for most games played in Broncos history (236) and most points in franchise history (1,786).

"What an incredible honor!" Elam wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Broncos. Congratulations to John Lynch and Simon Fletcher as well. Amazing teammates and people!"

The 2001 NFL Special Teams Player of the Year made more than 80 percent of his field goals during his 16-year pro career.

"You knew that when he lined up a for a field goal he was going to make it most of the time," said Broncos general manager John Beake. "And he was dependable."

Elam still owns multiple UH records including career points (395), field goal percentage for career (.790) and single-season (.909), consecutive field goal made (20) and longest field goal (56 yards).

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.