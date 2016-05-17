Fallen officers remembered during 'Police Week' in Honolulu

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has proclaimed this week “Police Week” in Honolulu to honor dozens of officers who died since 1851.

The 48 officers either lost their lives in the line of duty or from some other cause, many of whom lost control of their vehicles.

Police officers and families of the fallen are set to kick off the week Monday evening with a remembrance walk from the HPD headquarters to the state Capitol. The walk will end with a candlelight vigil and memorial service.

HPD said the week is meant to honor the sacrifices that officers make every day.

