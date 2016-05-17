Mililani's Antolin makes MLB debut

Just one day after crying tears of joy following his call-up to the Big Leagues after eight years in the minors, former Mililani pitcher Dustin Antolin made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ surrendered eight runs and seven hits in two-plus innings before Antolin came on in relief in the third. Antolin's first batter, Desmond Jennings, lined out to third before Curt Casali took the Hawaii native deep to left for a three-run home run.

Antolin allowed four hits and three runs in two innings of work.

