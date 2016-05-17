UH, Michigan to co-host football camp on Oahu

Next month high school football camps get going around the island, including one that will be co-hosted by Hawaii and the University of Michigan on June 26th at Saint Louis School.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh created a firestorm with his "Summer Swarm" satellite camp tour that led to a temporary ban of satellite camps by the NCAA before the Board of Directors overturned the ban last month.

The Michigan staff, and Harbaugh himself, will be in Hawaii working alongside the UH and Saint Louis coaching staffs' providing instruction to high school-eligible players.

Registration is expected to open later this week here.

Hawaii and Michigan meet in Ann Arbor on September 3rd.

