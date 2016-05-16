Celebrate a tradition of giving and help raise money for Hawaii's non-profit organizations by participating in the the 39th Annual Charity Walk, happening statewide throughout the month of May.
HAWAII ISLAND: Saturday, May 13
Where: Queen's Marketplace in Waikoloa
Registration: 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. for Run | 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for Walk
Start time: Runners to start at 6:45 a.m. | Walkers start at 7:00 a.m.
Click here to join team Billy V at the Hawaii Island Charity Walk!
KAUAI: Saturday, May 13
Where: Historic County Building
Registration: 6:30 a.m.
Start time: 7:00 a.m.
Click here to join team Ashley Nagaoka at the Kauai Charity Walk!
MAUI: Saturday, May 13
Where: Maui War Memorial Park Soccer Field
Registration: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Start time: 7:00 a.m.
Click here to join team Chelsea Davis at the Maui Charity Walk!
OAHU: Saturday, May 20
Where: Ala Moana Beach Park, Ewa end of McCoy Pavilion
Registration: 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Start time: 7:00 a.m.
Visit www.charitywalkhawaii.org for more information.
