Wright picks up no-decision in worst start of the season

Steven Wright has been phenomenal in the Boston Red Sox starting rotation this season. The former Hawaii All-American entered Friday night's start against the Houston Astros with a 1.52 ERA, fourth-best in Major League Baseball.

The 31-year-old knuckleballer followed up the best start of his career on Sunday, with his worst of the season on a rainy night at Fenway Park.

"It got to the point where I couldn't keep anything dry," Wright said of the wet conditions. "You’re trying to throw a pitch with your fingers, it makes it a little slippery, hard to get finger pressure.”

Wright was pulled with one out in the fifth inning after allowing five earned runs on nine hits, raising his ERA to 2.36.

"We had a five-run lead. I felt like I’ve got to be able to hold that to get a little deeper into the game and turn it over to the bullpen,” Wright said. “It got to the point to where I couldn’t keep anything dry. My pants were wet, my jersey was wet. It makes it a little bit harder to keep the feel.”

Wright took a no-decision in the Red Sox loss after leaving the game with the score tied at five, snapping his streak of six consecutive starts of at least six innings while allowing two runs or less.

“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Wright said. “You’ve got to take the positives out of something and dismiss the negatives. I think it’ll be fine. It’s one game.”

Wright (3-3) is expected to take the mound again Wednesday at Kansas City.

