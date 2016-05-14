Iosefa re-signed by Patriots

The back and forth between Joey Iosefa and the New England Patriots continued Friday as the former Hawaii star running back re-signed with the team just a week after being released. The Patriots did so in order to make room for their draft picks and undrafted free agents, giving Iosefa the chance to work out for another team, but he chose to wait for New England.

Iosefa spent most of the 2015 season on the practice squad, but did appear in two regular season games for the Patriots rushing for 51 yards on 15 carries.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.