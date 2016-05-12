Siver pulls out, Penn set to face Cole Miller at UFC 199

BJ Penn was slated to fight Dennis Siver (22-11 MMA, 11-8 UFC) at UFC 199, but just three weeks before the bout, Siver pulled out with an undisclosed injury. It didn't take the UFC long to find Penn (16-10-2 MMA, 12-9-2 UFC) a new opponent in Cole Miller (21-9 MMA, 10-7).

The fight will mark Penn's first since July of 2014 as the UFC Hall of Famer comes out of retirement. UFC 199 takes place June 4th at the Forum in Los Angeles.

