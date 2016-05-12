Spieler, Maglio named AVCA All-Americans

A Final Four finish at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships was the end of a wildly successful season for the UH program, and the end of a phenomenal career for Katie Spieler.

After finishing the season with a 22-8 record that earned Spieler and her partner, Emily Maglio, Big West Pairs Team of the Year, both were named AVCA All-Americans. For Spieler, it's the second such honor of her career.

"I just loved grinding it out and playing beach volleyball and just everything that this sport represents," Spieler said. "I think, to myself, it just means that I followed what I love to do, and I think that pays off when you do that to your full potential and you put all that hard work into what you love."

"I've made no bones about it, she is the face of our program," head coach Jeff Hall said. "She is everything that you'd want in a student-athlete, everything you'd want in a person. She does everything exceptionally well, she doesn't do anything medium. If we could have a roster full of Katie Spielers, I think every coach would be happy."

Unfortunately for Hall, Spieler is a senior. Maglio, on the other hand, is only a redshirt freshman who accomplished a lot in her first season. Maglio finished with a 22-6 record leading to her first All-America accolade.

UH finished 18-10 as a team and was ranked fourth in the AVCA's final ranking of the season.

