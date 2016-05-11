State's highest court sides with union on city's failed plan to stop condo trash pick-up

The state Supreme Court is siding with a public workers union over the city’s failed plan to stop picking up trash for 180 condominiums.

The Caldwell administration announced a halt to condo trash pickup last year after the City Council refused to fund a new fleet of front-loading trash trucks.

The mayor also argued it was unfair for some condos to get the free city service when the vast majority were paying for private haulers.

The United Public Workers sued and a judge agreed that the change was unconstitutional privatization of a city service. The city appealed that ruling.

On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court agreed with the union and said the move violated the state constitution.

