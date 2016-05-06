Leaders of Hawaii electrical workers union removed

The leadership of IBEW Local 1260, which represents more than 6,000 electrical and electronics workers, has been placed in administratorship by its national office, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The union's membership includes many Hawaiian Electric Company employees, along with other utility, broadcast, and service contract employees in Hawaii and Guam.

The union has been led by Brian Ahakuelo, business manager and financial secretary, who had been under fire for his relatives and excessive salaries.

Administratorship usually means that the local leaders have been replaced or will be supervised by leaders appointed by the International union until a new election can be held.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.