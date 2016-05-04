Five inducted into 2016 Hawaii sports Hall of Fame class

Sports legends filled the room at Honolulu Country Club Tuesday night to honor the five new inductees into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.
2016 Class
Brandon Brooks: Two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist water polo goalkeeper.
Brian Ching: first Native Hawaiian selected in the MLS draft and the first Hawaii-born player to play internationally representing Team USA.
Bryan Clay: 2004 Olympic silver medalist and 2008 gold medalist in the Decathlon.
Uikelotu "Chris" Kemoeatu: Two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ma'ake Kemoeatu: Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens.
Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.