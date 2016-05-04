Five inducted into 2016 Hawaii sports Hall of Fame class

Sports legends filled the room at Honolulu Country Club Tuesday night to honor the five new inductees into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.

2016 Class

Brandon Brooks: Two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist water polo goalkeeper.

Brian Ching: first Native Hawaiian selected in the MLS draft and the first Hawaii-born player to play internationally representing Team USA.

Bryan Clay: 2004 Olympic silver medalist and 2008 gold medalist in the Decathlon.

Uikelotu "Chris" Kemoeatu: Two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ma'ake Kemoeatu: Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.