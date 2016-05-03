Lakers to hold training camp in LA, not Hawaii, next season

The Los Angeles Lakers will get ready for the 2016 NBA season by holding training camp in Southern California rather than Hawaii, team officials told Hawaii News Now.

The Lakers returned to Honolulu this past preseason for the first time since 2007. It was the franchise's 13th training camp in Hawaii, a partnership that began back in 1998.

The long-term future of the Lakers coming to Hawaii is up in the air considering the team will move into a new $80 million state-of-the-art training facility and exhibition venue in El Segundo in the spring of 2017.

The Lakers have shared a practice facility with the Kings (NHL) and Sparks (WNBA) since 2000.

Facilities aside, the Lakers will have a new look on the court next season. For the first time in 21 seasons, Kobe Bryant will not suit up in the purple and gold after retiring last month. Golden State Warriors assistant coach, and former Lakers forward, Luke Walton was recently hired as the 26th head coach in franchise history, replacing Byron Scott.

