'Hawaii Five-0' star Daniel Dae Kim to make Broadway debut in 'The King and I'

In this image released by Philip Rinaldi Publicity, Daniel Dae Kim, left, and Marin Mazzie appear during a performance of, "The King and I," in New York. (Paul Kolnik/Philip Rinaldi Publicity via AP)

Broadway is getting to know Daniel Dae Kim, who will make his debut Tuesday in “The King and I” at the Lincoln Center.

“Ever since I was a little kid and I would take family trips to New York, Lincoln Center was a destination,” Kim said in an interview posted on the official “King and I” Twitter page. “Even when I was young starving actor, I was like, wow, if I ever make it in my career, I’ll be able to play at Lincoln Center, and here I am today.”

The beloved “Hawaii Five-0” actor will star as the new King of Siam alongside Marin Mazzie as school teacher Anna Leonowens.

“I grew up in a household that loved Rodgers and Hammerstein, and I remember watching ‘The King and I’ as a kid,” Kim said.

Kim will be taking over as the king from Tuesday through June 26 and will be replacing Ken Watanabe, who earned a Tony nod for his Broadway debut. Meanwhile, Mazzie will take over for Kelli O‘Hara, who received a Tony for her performance.

Kim is best known for his roles as Chin Ho Kelly in “Hawaii Five-0” and Jin-Soo Kwon in “LOST,” both filmed in Hawaii. The 47-year-old was born in South Korea and raised in New York and Pennsylvania.

As a young actor I would walk by #LincolnCenter and hope that someday I would be fortunate… https://t.co/Py95WMObNJ — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) May 3, 2016

Join us in welcoming @MarinMazzie and DanielDaeKim to THE KING AND I. pic.twitter.com/2ScxeeMqvI — The King and I (@KingandIBway) May 3, 2016

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.