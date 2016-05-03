'Hawaii Five-0' star Daniel Dae Kim to make Broadway debut in 'T - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'Hawaii Five-0' star Daniel Dae Kim to make Broadway debut in 'The King and I'

By Melanie Yamaguchi, Senior Digital Producer
In this image released by Philip Rinaldi Publicity, Daniel Dae Kim, left, and Marin Mazzie appear during a performance of, "The King and I," in New York. (Paul Kolnik/Philip Rinaldi Publicity via AP) In this image released by Philip Rinaldi Publicity, Daniel Dae Kim, left, and Marin Mazzie appear during a performance of, "The King and I," in New York. (Paul Kolnik/Philip Rinaldi Publicity via AP)
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Broadway is getting to know Daniel Dae Kim, who will make his debut Tuesday in “The King and I” at the Lincoln Center.

“Ever since I was a little kid and I would take family trips to New York, Lincoln Center was a destination,” Kim said in an interview posted on the official “King and I” Twitter page. “Even when I was young starving actor, I was like, wow, if I ever make it in my career, I’ll be able to play at Lincoln Center, and here I am today.”

The beloved “Hawaii Five-0” actor will star as the new King of Siam alongside Marin Mazzie as school teacher Anna Leonowens.

“I grew up in a household that loved Rodgers and Hammerstein, and I remember watching ‘The King and I’ as a kid,” Kim said.

Kim will be taking over as the king from Tuesday through June 26 and will be replacing Ken Watanabe, who earned a Tony nod for his Broadway debut. Meanwhile, Mazzie will take over for Kelli O‘Hara, who received a Tony for her performance.

Kim is best known for his roles as Chin Ho Kelly in “Hawaii Five-0” and Jin-Soo Kwon in “LOST,” both filmed in Hawaii. The 47-year-old was born in South Korea and raised in New York and Pennsylvania.

