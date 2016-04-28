AVP Next opens the door for Hawaii's top beach volleyball players to play in AVP marquee event

Hawaii has a presence on the AVP Tour with Tri Bourne and the Crabb brothers mainstays on the top beach volleyball circuit in the country. Now other Hawaii beach volleyball players will have a chance to earn a berth into the AVP Manhattan Beach Open in July thanks to the AVP Next Championship Series.

For the first time, Hawaii has its own region on the official developmental tour for the AVP. After five events at Queen's Beach over the next three months, the top male and female pairs will earn a spot in the AVP's most prestigious event.

"They're going to be playing against gold medalists like Kerri Walsh, April Ross, Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers," said former professional beach volleyball player and Olympian Kevin Wong. "Right into the big leagues playing against the best."

Wong, founder of Spike and Serve, was a catalyst in bringing the event to Hawaii.

"Last year we tested the water a little bit doing two events. We saw that there was really good community feedback and a lot of people who were excited about it, so this year we fully committed."

Wong is hopeful that a good showing and continued support could one day lead to a main AVP event coming to Hawaii.

"The sport was invented here, it has a lot of authenticity," Wong said. "This is part of the grand vision that I have."

Series dates for the AVP Next series are: May 1 & 15, June 5 & 18, July 2.

Competition is open to ages 13 and up. To register, click here.

