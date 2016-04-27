OIA-ILH 'super division' in the works

High school football in Hawaii could look a lot different. There is a proposed plan making the rounds right now called the "OIA-ILH Football Alliance" that would separate schools into three divisions for football only.

The open division would feature the big three ILH programs---Saint Louis, Punahou and Kamehameha along with seven OIA schools determined by the league for a nine game schedule. Division one would consist of 10 teams---eight from the OIA, plus Damien and Iolani. Division two would feature Pac-5 and Saint Francis along with seven OIA teams.

As far as the state tournament goes, division one and division two would continue to use the HHSAA six-team format. The top six teams from the open division would qualify, unless the BIIF and MIL choose to participate, then it would be eight. If only one participates, it would stay at six teams.

That creates an interesting dynamic for transfers. Any player transferring to an ILH school would have to sit out two years.

The alliance proposal is outlined as a three-year pilot project. According to the Star-Advertiser, ILH principles will vote on the plan May 3rd. If it passes, it goes on to the OIA and then the HHSAA.

