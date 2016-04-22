Mic'd up: Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich

There's been a buzz around the UH football program since Nick Rolovich took over. Practices on Saturday's are packed with fans and alums wanting to catch a glimpse. The energy from the players on the field has been a stark contrast to the difficulties of last season. What's it like inside the lines? We go mic'd up with Rolo at Thursday's practice.
