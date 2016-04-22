Mic'd up: Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mic'd up: Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

There's been a buzz around the UH football program since Nick Rolovich took over.  Practices on Saturday's are packed with fans and alums wanting to catch a glimpse.  The energy from the players on the field has been a stark contrast to the difficulties of last season.  What's it like inside the lines?  We go mic'd up with Rolo at Thursday's practice.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly