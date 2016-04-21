Waianae's Max Holloway will fight at UFC 199

UFC 199 marks the end of BJ Penn's retirement, as the Hall of Fame will fight Dennis Siver on June 4th. UFC 199 also marks the return of Max Holloway to the octagon for the first time since December.

"I just can't wait to fight," Holloway told Hawaii News Now. "It's been a longtime coming. I just can't wait to be there and do work, but having another Hawaiian on the card is always fun."

The Waianae native, and fourth-ranked featherweight in the UFC (15-3, 10-3 UFC), will take on 5th-ranked Ricardo Lamas (15-4, 7-2 UFC) at the Forum in Los Angeles.

"Me and my team thought this was the best fight," Holloway said. "This is a guy that's been in the top five, so we'll go out there handle business and hopefully we'll get that gold shot too."

Holloway has won eight consecutive fights, six via finish. His most recent bout came at UFC 194, a unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens. Following the win, Holloway needed surgery on his thumb. He's used this time to heal all the aches and pains of a fighter that normally fights four times per year.

"I feel great. June 4th, hopefully you guys get to see a new and improved Max Holloway."

