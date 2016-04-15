Popular burger chain Five Guys to open at new Kapolei mall

A popular burger chain on the Mainland is coming to Kapolei, a development company announced Thursday.

DeBartolo Development said Five Guys Burgers and Fries will be opening at Ka Makana Alii as one of several businesses confirmed to open.

With more than 1,000 locations around the world, the Virginia-based company sells burgers, hot dogs, French fries and even bulk peanuts. This would be the second Five Guys establishment on Oahu, with a first location slated to open in the Town Center of Mililani.

Ka Makana Alii, the 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall currently under construction in West Oahu, is scheduled to open in the fall.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.